Five questions to ask yourself if Christmas shopping is taking its toll: Sarah Coles

Most of us have reached the stage of exhaustion part of the way through, and feel like the Christmas spirit is being slowly sucked out of us with every penny that we spend. If you’re struggling either financially or with the effort involved, there are some useful approaches that can help.

The good news is that there may be a little more money to go around than in recent years. Every year we run a survey to ask what people plan to spend, and this year it’s up fairly significantly from £569 to £611. This reflects the easing of inflation and the fact wages have had a bit of a chance to catch up. It doesn’t put everyone in the clear, but on average we have marginally more wiggle room. Higher earners are set for a bumper festive period: one in five of them say they’ll spend over £1,500 and on average they’ll spend £916.

However, this festive splurge might not all be the result of having more cash to go around. For some people it’s because of a toxic cocktail of inflation and pester power. The ‘squeezed middle’ – aged 35-54 – spend more than any other age group, and parents spend much more than those without children living at home (£814 compared to £477). It’s hard to argue that they’re just better off. Some of it is the pressure to ensure everyone has the perfect day.

Christmas shopping season is in full swing

If Christmas shopping is taking a toll, there are five questions to ask yourself to help you keep a lid on the cost and the stress.

Where do you stand right now?

In an ideal world you’ll have had a budget at the outset, so you can compare what you’ve spent with what you intended to, so you can check you’re on track. If you didn’t have a budget, it’s not too late. Decide how much money you can realistically afford to spend on the rest of your Christmas preparations. Don’t immediately factor in all your potential credit options at this stage. Start with the money you actually have first. Then make a list of everything you have left to buy, which will reveal whether you need to make cuts.

If you’ve overspent, will scrimping be enough?

You may be able to get back on track by shopping around. Black Friday itself may technically be over, but deals are still everywhere. You could also consider buying second hand. Take a look at what’s out there, and make an early call as to whether this will be all you need to do.

Is there anyone you don’t need to buy for?

If you need bigger cuts than this, the easiest approach is to take people off your Christmas list. This is far easier to do early in the year, but even at this stage, you can talk to friends and family and suggest doing something different. You might offer to give them something home-made, or do something for them – like babysitting or DIY. You could shift celebrating with some groups of people into the New Year – when you have another payday to cover the costs. You could even consider buying something for them in the sales or regifting.

Is there anything you’d like to say no to?

This can actually be a great excuse to get out of those things you don’t particularly want to do, which always end up costing you money. Whether it’s a work Christmas party you’d have to buy clothes for, or a pantomime or Christmas event you don’t fancy, this is your golden opportunity to turn invitations down on the grounds of cost. You can also avoid group present-buying obligations, like a secret Santa at work or a whip round for the teacher. It’s not compulsory, so you can just say no.

Will you realistically end up borrowing?

This is never part of an ideal plan, but can end up being part of the picture, so if you’re going to need to borrow, it’s best to plan for it. Our research shows around a fifth of people will put at least some of their Christmas spending on a credit card. If you plan this in advance you can shop around for a card with a low rate – or even one offering 0% on purchases for a period.

Meanwhile, almost one in ten people plan to use buy-now-pay-later. Used right, where you only borrow what you can afford to repay and keep a tight lid on how many of these loans you use, they can let you spread the cost without interest. However, if you borrow too much, lose track, or miss payments, they can be an expensive mistake. It means you need to keep on top of this kind of borrowing if you’re going to use it.

The vast majority of people don’t plan to use their overdraft, but this is always a risk, so if you get close to running on empty, you need to have a plan B to avoid dipping in and racking up such an expensive form of borrowing. It might mean some drastic cost-cutting, or having access to an affordable credit card.

If you go through this process and you find you’re roughly on track, it can be tempting to congratulate yourself and keep spending. However, there’s still a benefit in cutting some costs. You can free up space in the budget for last-minute invitations or gifts, so you won’t get caught out at the 11th hour. And if you don’t end up spending your contingency, you can squirrel it away for the future, and give yourself a financial gift you’ll be grateful for long after the you’ve finished eating the leftovers and recycling your mountain of delivery boxes.

Premium Bonds

We expected a Premium Bond prize rate cut for ages, and now two have come along at once. Between November and January, the rate will have dropped from 4.4% to 4%. And most savers will get far less than this. It’s unlikely to put enthusiastic savers off the product, but it should make them think twice about the interest they’re missing out on elsewhere.

We know Premium Bond fans are unlikely to vote with their feet in huge numbers, because so many of them are in it for the long haul. However, if you hold the bonds, you need to be aware that in an average month, the average bond holder with £1,000 in bonds will earn nothing. In the interim, the slight resurgence of inflation means your money will be losing more spending power. If you’re happy with this trade off, you may choose to stay put. However, if you want to switch, there are still plenty of decent rates on offer in the easy access savings market.