Five things my business has learnt from introducing a four-day working week: Mike Hackett

Two years on, I’m eager to share what we’ve learned.

1. A stable team is key for growth

With hindsight, it’s clear that instability is a hidden drain on resources, constantly sapping time and energy. Post-pandemic, when our team turnover peaked, it began to unsettle our business. We needed a solution to stabilise the team without sacrificing creativity or productivity.

Mike Hackett shares his thoughts on his company's change to a four-day working week

We bypassed more convenient options like hybrid working, focusing instead on something that could benefit the team and the business equally; maintaining the same pay and hours while offering an extra day off each week. The result was the most settled and motivated team we’ve ever had. Now, we focus on growth with clarity and confidence, unburdened by constant disruption.

2. Commercial benefits extend beyond P&L

When our Finance Director asked about the financial benefits, it was hard to argue that productivity would remain unchanged after cutting 20 per cent of our resource. To see the commercial benefit, we had to look beyond the immediate P&L.

We considered the commercial impact of a happier, more motivated team that works harder without burning out. We also factored in the cost and time savings from better team retention and the benefit to clients, who now work with a more energetic team that knows their brand inside out. The broader picture revealed a significant commercial advantage.

3. The roof won’t come crashing down

The night before the change was nerve-wracking. We agonized over every conceivable ‘what if,’ underestimating the scale of the benefit we were offering. When our initial three-month trial concluded without a single hiccup, we were astonished. Everyone felt the benefits and worked hard to make it successful.

Planning the change was no walk in the park, but in hindsight, fretting over the risks distracted us from celebrating the positive impact. Fears that loomed large proved unfounded, the transition was smoother than we had dared hope.

4. Your clients won’t be annoyed, and they won’t sack you

We’ve always taken pride in long-term client relationships, some spanning over 20 years, and naturally our biggest fear was disrupting this. Yet, we found ourselves pleasantly surprised.

Every client embraced the change, with some perhaps a touch jealous. They appreciated partnering with a business that values its team.

Our team ensured that clients seldom noticed any difference at all so transitioning didn’t just maintain client satisfaction; it strengthened relationships by demonstrating our commitment to the team.

5. Your Team Will Surprise You

Given an extra day off each week, what would you do? While we anticipated most would enjoy a ‘longer weekend’, the reality was more diverse and inspiring. Some indeed enjoyed the extra rest, caught up on chores, or saved on childcare costs. Others, however, are learning languages, volunteering, lecturing at universities, or training for marathons.

The most exciting part has been seeing these new skills and perspectives feed into their work, creativity and enthusiasm have been reinvigorated, bringing fresh energy to our projects.