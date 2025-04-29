Five ways to keep employees happy as UK businesses feel the pressure of increasing staff turnover

UK employees are quitting their roles at higher rates than ever before, with almost a quarter of staff planning to leave in 2025.

Many businesses have been struggling with the impact of employee retention in the post-pandemic landscape, with staff attitudes shifting in recent years. Today, it appears that workplace satisfaction is reaching new lows in the battle to look after a motivated workforce.

The cost of replacing a lost employee has been estimated at twice your departing worker’s annual salary, highlighting the severe cost implications of workplace dissatisfaction.

With this in mind, let’s explore why more employees are looking to leave, as well as five tips for keeping an engaged and motivated workforce.

Why Are Employees Resigning?

Staff turnover is becoming an increasingly costly challenge for businesses. The rapidly developing job landscape has paved the way for a mass rethinking of career direction and goals among employees throughout the United Kingdom.

These changing employee expectations have heavily impacted the recruitment outlook for 2025 as more workers become conscious of managing their wellness both inside and outside of the office. The growing necessity for staff to maintain their quality of life and look after their physical and mental health has prompted extra scrutiny for job options moving forward.

Lured in by the flexibility of remote and hybrid work, businesses incapable or unwilling to adapt to more digital working opportunities are at an extra risk of dealing with higher employee turnover as staff seek out new roles that suit their expectations.

5 Tips to Boost Staff Happiness

Keeping your staff happy is an essential consideration in maintaining a lower employee turnover rate while boosting key areas of the company, such as motivation and productivity. Although it can be difficult to know what level of turnover is ‘good’ depending on your industry, it’s generally good to aim for 90% retention.

So, how can a 90% retention rate be achieved by your business? Let’s take a look at five key tips to help prevent your business from becoming a victim of 2025’s increasing employee turnover trends:

1. Compare the Market

It’ll come as no surprise that one of the main reasons for an employee leaving their role is down to their salary.

As many as 25% of staff who depart from a company cite an uncompetitive wage as their main reason for leaving.

It’s essential that your HR department regularly audits wages against industry benchmarks and compare salary rates with other companies within your industry. Even if you feel that your advertised salaries are enough to get new recruits through the door, lower salaries can be a leading cause of staff abandoning your role soon after joining.

Additionally, you should offer pay raises to match an increase in job responsibilities for employees and introduce reviews on a yearly basis for staff as a means of progression.

2. Incentivise Productivity

All hardworking employees want recognition for their output, and a little recognition can make all the difference between a happy worker and an unsatisfied team member.

All business decision-makers should strive to encourage collaboration between their staff while rewarding their best employees. Even a simple ‘well done!’ or ‘great work!’ can go a long way in keeping your staff motivated.

Try to offer incentives that provide tangible benefits to your employees. Whether this comes in the form of an annual bonus or an extra day’s annual leave, these gestures can make all the difference in improving productivity and retention rates.

3. Culture Fits Are Vital

Many businesses still struggle to look beyond tangible hard skills when it comes to recruiting new hires. While it can be tempting to fill positions fast, it’s certainly worth considering the personality fit of your prospective employees and how well they’re likely to blend into your existing team.

One preventable source of employee turnover stems from staff feeling that they’re unable to communicate with their managers and colleagues effectively. Whether this is down to different personalities, varied working styles, or contrasting attitudes, poor culture fits can negatively impact productivity throughout teams and are an essential consideration for any HR department in the hiring process.

4. Focus on Development Opportunities

Employees constantly think about their careers and personal growth, and the prospect of better opportunities elsewhere can lead to a higher rate of staff turnover if you don’t offer sufficient professional development.

Incorporating a focus on professional development opportunities shows that you’re not only paying your workers’ salaries but are willing to invest in their growth. Offering them the chance to learn new skills on a course or pick up new qualifications can provide value to your business and the employee.

5. Prioritise a Healthy Work-Life Balance

Wellness is a key consideration for employees, so much so that 67% of candidates believe that a healthy work-life balance is vital in a job. Not only this, but feelings of stress or burnout can be a major burden on workforce productivity.

Keep the well-being of your employees at the top of your priority list and look for signs of burnout from workloads early on to prevent feelings of stress and dissatisfaction from manifesting.

If your business is in a position to offer more flexible working hours, it can be a big help for promoting a strong work-life balance. Hybrid models are well sought after among employees and can make all the difference in providing a happy and productive work environment.

The Path to Employee Retention

Employee turnover rates can be a real headache for business decision makers, and rising instances of staff considering leaving their roles in the UK will only add to the burden for your bottom line if left untreated.