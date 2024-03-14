Fjällräven: The Arctic fox is heading to Sheffield with new Yorkshire store

The Swedish outdoor clothing and equipment brand, Fjӓllrӓven, will open a new dedicated brand store in Sheffield city centre.

Located on Charles Street, Fjällräven’s third brand store in the country will open on March 22, as part of Heart of the City.

Heart of the City is a flagship city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and their Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry.

Fjällräven units on Charles Street, in Sheffield.

This new shop will be opened in collaboration with the brand’s long-term partner, The Sporting Lodge.

The brand, which is well-known for its Arctic fox logo, opened its first dedicated store in Manchester in 2017.

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee, said he is “delighted” the shop is opening saying the council wants to give Sheffield shoppers a “unique experience”.

“Sheffield really is a city on the up and Fjällräven opening their third ever store here highlights the fact that retailers are seeing how we are transforming Sheffield city centre and are wanting to be part of it,” he added.

The new Sheffield Fjällräven Store has been designed and project managed by space design expert Kevin Gill, and his team at One Fine Day Design in collaboration with Fjällräven International and work has been carried out by retail fit-out specialists, Woottons Limited.

Paul Griffiths, UK Country Manager at Fjällräven, commented: “We are delighted to be opening our third Fjällräven brand store in the UK and are confident that this new store located in Sheffield’s vibrant city centre will play an important role in our ongoing work to increase nationwide brand presence and grow demand for our timeless, durable products.