Flagship Leeds office building which was once home of Big Word Group undergoes major refurbishment

Link Up House, formerly the headquarters of the Big Word Group, has been bought by Seneca Property and will be rebranded and renamed as Element.

Work has already started on the seven-figure refurbishment of the building and is due to be completed next month, when suites will become available.

Elizabeth Ridler, partner with global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, who sold the building to Seneca and has been retained to advise the new owners, commented: “This is an exceptionally exciting project.

"The comprehensive refurbishment of Element will create some of the finest affordable occupier-friendly out-of-town office space in Leeds.

“Element will be available to lease as a whole or on a floor by floor basis, with the ground and second floors comprising 7,358 sq ft of space and the first floor 6,913 sq ft. There are also 84 on-site parking spaces. Rents will be in the region of £18 per sq ft.

“The key elements of the refurbishment are new VRF air conditioning, toilets and LED lighting throughout, with a major emphasis on the wellness agenda, including new showers, lockers, drying room, a business lounge, a coffee bar, cycle storage and outside seating.

“The ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda is a key part of the ethos of Seneca Property, who also owns the popular and successful BizHub serviced offices at 1 City