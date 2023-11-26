Flat Iron, Leeds: New Yorkshire restaurant to open in former 19th century Church Institute on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane
Continuing Flat Iron’s dedication to serving steak for all, the menu will also feature the Flat Iron steak alongside popular sides, including homemade beef dripping chips, crispy bone marrow garlic mash, truffled macaroni cheese and creamed spinach.
A rotating board of beef specials will also be available, including a Wagyu cut of the day, Scottish bavette and Bearnaise Cheeseburger.
To commemorate the restaurant’s launch, Flat Iron will be offering 250 Wgyu steaks from the Flat Iron herd on Wednesday, November 29 from 5.30pm onwards, on a first come, first served basis.
The Flat Iron herd was founded more than 10 years ago, with the intention of rearing the best beef. The team’s current focus is the Wagyu breed, which is known around the world for its highly marbled and tender beef.
The Flat Iron Wagyu herd have lived their whole lives in Thirsk, 40 miles from the new Flat Iron in Leeds. The meat is reared under the supervision of third-generation beef farmer Charles Ashbridge, the animals have thrived on a carefully curated diet of fresh grass, homemade hay, rolled barley, molasses and sugar beet.
The new restaurant will open at midday on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Head of beef at Flat Iron, Fred Smith, said: “This beef is really special - I believe that Wagyu genetics, with its natural propensity to produce marbled meat, and the fine pastures of Charles’ Yorkshire farm, combine to produce beef of remarkable quality.
“I am delighted to share this with you in Leeds. See you on the 29th November.”
Opening hours from November 30 are: Sunday to Tuesday from 12pm to 10pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12pm to 10.30pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm.
For 2023, opening hours on Christmas Eve will be from 12pm to 4pm, the restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, and for Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day opening hours will be from 12pm to 10pm.