Located on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane in Leeds, the two-floor Yorkshire restaurant Flat Iron is based in the former Church Institute and is walking distance from Trinity Leeds, Victoria Quarter and Briggate.

Continuing Flat Iron’s dedication to serving steak for all, the menu will also feature the Flat Iron steak alongside popular sides, including homemade beef dripping chips, crispy bone marrow garlic mash, truffled macaroni cheese and creamed spinach.

A rotating board of beef specials will also be available, including a Wagyu cut of the day, Scottish bavette and Bearnaise Cheeseburger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To commemorate the restaurant’s launch, Flat Iron will be offering 250 Wgyu steaks from the Flat Iron herd on Wednesday, November 29 from 5.30pm onwards, on a first come, first served basis.

Flat Iron Leeds (Downstairs). (Pic credit: Jo Ritchie / Flat Iron)

The Flat Iron herd was founded more than 10 years ago, with the intention of rearing the best beef. The team’s current focus is the Wagyu breed, which is known around the world for its highly marbled and tender beef.

The Flat Iron Wagyu herd have lived their whole lives in Thirsk, 40 miles from the new Flat Iron in Leeds. The meat is reared under the supervision of third-generation beef farmer Charles Ashbridge, the animals have thrived on a carefully curated diet of fresh grass, homemade hay, rolled barley, molasses and sugar beet.

The new restaurant will open at midday on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of beef at Flat Iron, Fred Smith, said: “This beef is really special - I believe that Wagyu genetics, with its natural propensity to produce marbled meat, and the fine pastures of Charles’ Yorkshire farm, combine to produce beef of remarkable quality.

“I am delighted to share this with you in Leeds. See you on the 29th November.”

Opening hours from November 30 are: Sunday to Tuesday from 12pm to 10pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12pm to 10.30pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm.