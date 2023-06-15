With the doors to Six by Nico officially opening in Leeds in July, the Yorkshire branch has introduced a fresh new menu called The Chippie.

Six by Nico is a conceptual dining experience that rotates its tasting menu every six weeks and has announced its new menu The Chippe. Its debut six-course tasting menu will be a nod to the Glasgow chip shop that was run by chef Nico Simeone’s own grandparents.

The Chippie menu is an unexpected twist on chip shop classics including courses such as Chips and Cheese, Scampi, Steak Pie, Fish Supper, Smoked Sausage, and in Scottish style, a Deep Fried Mars Bar to finish.

The Chippie will be served from Monday, July 3 to Sunday, August 13, 2023, although bookings are open all year round and future menus will be announced nearer to the time.

Chippie dish. (Pic credit: Six by Nico)

This was the first menu to be served at Six by Nico, when the restaurant first introduced in Finnieston in 2017. Since then, the team at Six by Nico has spent the last six years perfecting each course, making sure every dish on the menu takes you on a nostalgic journey.

Nico said: “We have been developing, refining and evolving our Chippie experience for the last six years to ensure we offer the ultimate journey of nostalgia - and it’s a menu that our dedicated customers really love.

“We know that Yorkshire is a real foodie community, and so it only seemed right to bring The Chippie to the people of Leeds for our opening. We’re truly excited and cannot wait to finally open in Leeds.”

The price of the six-course menu is £39 per person, with the option to enjoy a carefully selected wine pairing for an added £30. Diners can also choose to add on themed snacks at £7.50 per person, and an aperitif for £8.50 per person.

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, providing a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept and customers can swap courses from the meat menu to the veggie option, if they want to.

Other dietaries and certain allergens can also be catered to on request, for an inclusive dining experience.

The ever-changing tasting menu changes every six weeks and each one is inspired by a different theme, destination or concept.

