Restaurant chain Six by Nico to open its first ever Yorkshire branch in Leeds this summer

The restaurant group Six by Nico has announced its grand opening in Leeds city centre in July this year.

The popular eatery will be opening its new space on East Parade and will have room for 72 guests as well as an onsite bar, with a full bar gantry, cocktail and wine service which will serve trademark drinks including Nico’s Three Aged Cocktails.

It is known for its inventive and ever-developing concept and was founded by chef Nico Simeone. The grand opening will take place on July 3, 2023.

The new restaurant branch will be the first in Yorkshire and will offer a six-course tasting menu inspired by a theme, destination or concept. The tasting menu will change every six weeks, each with a different theme, inspired by the name Six by Nico.

Chef and owner Nico Simeone. (Pic credit: Six by Nico)

At £39 per person, the menu will also give the option for guests to enjoy selected drinks pairing for an additional £30.

The business has seen significant growth over the last few years with a UK-wide expansion and earlier this year it opened its third venue in Glasgow alone.

Since opening in Finnieston in 2017, Six by Nico has expanded to locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, London Fitzrovia, London Canary Wharf, Belfast, Dublin and Aberdeen.

Nico Simeone said: “We are very excited to be bringing the taste of Six by Nico to Leeds! The city has become a real foodie destination over recent years, which makes it the ideal location for us in the heart of Yorkshire.

Construction is underway. (Pic credit: Six by Nico)

“We pride ourselves on originality - Six by Nico is founded based on a carefully curated and ever-evolving tasting menu, which combines different ingredients, flavours, and dishes, drawing inspiration from Yorkshire, the UK, as well as abroad.

“The aim is to bring memories and stories together, to create a brand-new dining experience every six weeks.