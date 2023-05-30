All Sections
Salvo's, Headingley: Owners of legendary Leeds Italian restaurant to retire and sell the business after nearly 50 years

The brothers who own legendary Leeds restaurant Salvo’s are to retire and sell the business they have run since 1976.
By Grace Newton
Published 30th May 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:09 BST

John and Gip Dammone have been at the helm of the Headingley eatery, named after their late father Salvatore, for 46 years, and have built up a reputation for warm hospitality with generations of customers.

The neighbourhood Italian has a loyal following, and they have won numerous awards for their cuisine. They have been listed in the Good Food Guide since 1984 and been awarded an AA rosette.

Though the brothers will retire, they hope to take consultancy work within the restaurant sector.

Gip Dammone of Salvo's pictured at the restaurant in HeadingleyGip Dammone of Salvo's pictured at the restaurant in Headingley
When Salvatore first opened the restaurant with his brother Pinu, diners ate together at large communal tables.

Born in Sicily, Salvatore first came to Leeds in 1954 and with his wife Nunzia opened the Unicorn, a transport café on Stanningley Road, followed by the Blue Gardenia on Boar Lane. But when Gip and John were born, they returned to Salerno to run a trattoria. In 1970, a cholera scare in Europe devastated the restaurant business, and they decided to try their luck in Leeds again.

Their son Gip, a skilled chef, had to do his apprenticeship at the family pizzeria back in Italy before he took over at Salvo’s.

Salvatore’s grandson, also named Salvatore, has continued the family tradition and opened a new bar in the restaurant’s old salumeria.

Salvo's opened in 1976 and was one of the first Italian restaurants in LeedsSalvo's opened in 1976 and was one of the first Italian restaurants in Leeds
John Gammone said: "It's been an incredible journey. We've had the pleasure of serving generations of families and have made lifelong friends through this business.”

Gip added: "We are grateful for the support and love we've received from the community over the years. We could not have done it without our loyal customers and dedicated staff."

"We're now looking forward to the next stage of our life journey. We will always cherish the memories and friendships we've made through this business."

The restaurant will continue to trade as normal but both the business and the freehold of the unit on Otley Road are now up for sale.

Gip Dammone behind the deli counter, now a barGip Dammone behind the deli counter, now a bar
Contact agent Ben Jacobs of Stoneacre Properties on 0113 2370999 with expressions of interest.

Outstanding Contribution Award winners John and Gip Dammone from Salvo's at the Oliver Awards in 2019Outstanding Contribution Award winners John and Gip Dammone from Salvo's at the Oliver Awards in 2019
