Yorkshire fish and chip shop closing after 40 years in the same family due to rising costs

A Yorkshire fish and chip shop has announced its closure after nearly 40 years in the same family’s ownership.

Skircoat Green Fish Bar in Halifax is run by Steve and Carole Barraclough, and previously owned by Carole’s parents.

It will trade for the last time at lunchtime on Saturday April 29.

Carole Barraclough said: “I am writing with regret to inform all our wonderful customers at Skircoat Green Fish Bar that the doors will be closing after lunchtime on Saturday, April 29.

Skircoat Green Fish Bar

"As you know, we have been trying t o sell the business for two years without success.

"With the high increase in rent and fuel bills, the fact that Steve is past retirement age and my recent illness, we’ve decided it’s no longer in our best interest to carry on.