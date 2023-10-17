Flat Iron said it is set to “take on the North” amid the opening of a new restaurant in Leeds – set to serve “affordable steaks”.

Flat Iron is set to open a two floor, 110 cover restaurant in the heart of Leeds, bringing its menu to the North of England for the very first time.

Set to open on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane in the former Church Institute, Flat Iron will be beside the Leeds Trinity shopping centre.

The menu is led by the signature Flat Iron Steak.

The menu also boasts an array of sides, including truffled macaroni cheese, crispy bone marrow garlic mash and homemade beef dripping chips.

The Flat Iron team have had roots in the North for over 10 years, with their own herd of cattle which has been reared under the watchful eye of third-generation beef farmer, Charles Ashbridge.

Nestled in the hills above Sutton Bank in Thirsk, the Flat Iron herd thrive on luscious pastures, homemade hay, rolled barley, molasses and nuts.

The Flat Iron herd beef features on the menu in their iconic Bearnaise Cheeseburger.

Leeds diners can also take their pick from the drinks menu, consisting of a curated selection of wine, cocktails and local draught beers.

The team have their very own Flat Iron Malbec on offer, expertly blended using grapes grown in the Limoux area of the Languedoc in southern France.

When asked about the opening, Flat Iron’s Head of Beef, Fred Smith says “Yorkshire is the home of our Flat Iron herd, so it felt only natural to open a Flat Iron in Leeds with our very own beef just a few miles away.