The 13-bedroom town centre hotel and restaurant was closed at the end of summer 2023 due to the owners’ desire to sell the property. It was then placed on the market by Colliers for offers in excess of £1m.

The hotel’s new owners now plan to reopen the hotel and restaurant in the “next few months”.

Chris Miles from The Fleece Holdings said: “We’re pleased to be passing the hotel on to a local investor who is able to give the business the attention it deserves and provide quality services to guests once again. We’ve been happy custodians of The Fleece Hotel.”

The 135-year-old hotel was previously refurbished to create 13 bedrooms, residential apartments and a ground floor bar and restaurant.

The property features a gothic-styled façade of brick and stone, with a number of original features including turrets, arrow slits and parapets.