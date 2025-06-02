Flexitallic launches Flexlogics™ to transform bolted joint integrity and asset management

Flexitallic UK, the Yorkshire-headquartered sealing solutions specialist, has launched its next-generation cloud-based platform, Flexlogics™ - designed to digitise and streamline every aspect of bolted joint integrity management.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Cleckheaton, with service centres in Aberdeen, Middlesbrough, Ellesmere Port, and Cardiff, Flexitallic's full-scale integrity management solution enables engineering and maintenance teams to manage flanged connection programmes with confidence.

In safety-critical industries including oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemicals, it provides valuable insights into connection and component performance, helping organisations identify potential sealing failures before they occur - minimising risk, and maximising uptime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From major turnarounds to routine inspections, the platform ensures structured, standards-based execution with live data, integrated tools, and full traceability.

Adam Atkinson, Flexitallic’s Director of Joint Integrity Solutions and project lead on Flexlogics™

Adam Atkinson, Flexitallic’s Director of Joint Integrity Solutions and project lead on Flexlogics™, said: “Flexlogics™ was developed to tackle the real-world challenges that engineers and technicians face on-site. It’s a practical tool that minimises human error, ensures compliance, and provides full accountability, all without adding unnecessary complexity."

As digital transformation accelerates across the energy and process sectors, platforms like Flexlogics™ represent a key step forward. By combining engineering precision with cloud-based convenience, Flexitallic is helping the industry take a more proactive, data-driven approach to joint integrity – one that reduces risk, cuts costs, and supports safer, more reliable operations.

Flexlogics™ is built around five core pillars, each aligned with the fundamental drivers of asset integrity:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education: Field teams gain direct access to up-to-date training, procedural guidance, and best-practice documentation embedded within the platform

Engineering: Integrated calculators and selection tools support accurate gasket selection and bolt load calculations, in line with ASME PCC-1 and international standards.

Workflows: Step-by-step digital guidance ensures consistent execution of bolting, inspection, and QA/QC activities, promoting accountability and compliance.

Asset Management: A searchable, centralised record of all flanged joints and equipment that provides access to specifications, inspection histories, documentation, and image records.

Auditing & Reports: Real-time dashboards and automated reporting give instant visibility of joint status, progress, and compliance, helping teams remain audit-ready at all times.