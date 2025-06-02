Flexitallic launches Flexlogics™ to transform bolted joint integrity and asset management
Based in Cleckheaton, with service centres in Aberdeen, Middlesbrough, Ellesmere Port, and Cardiff, Flexitallic's full-scale integrity management solution enables engineering and maintenance teams to manage flanged connection programmes with confidence.
In safety-critical industries including oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemicals, it provides valuable insights into connection and component performance, helping organisations identify potential sealing failures before they occur - minimising risk, and maximising uptime.
From major turnarounds to routine inspections, the platform ensures structured, standards-based execution with live data, integrated tools, and full traceability.
Adam Atkinson, Flexitallic’s Director of Joint Integrity Solutions and project lead on Flexlogics™, said: “Flexlogics™ was developed to tackle the real-world challenges that engineers and technicians face on-site. It’s a practical tool that minimises human error, ensures compliance, and provides full accountability, all without adding unnecessary complexity."
As digital transformation accelerates across the energy and process sectors, platforms like Flexlogics™ represent a key step forward. By combining engineering precision with cloud-based convenience, Flexitallic is helping the industry take a more proactive, data-driven approach to joint integrity – one that reduces risk, cuts costs, and supports safer, more reliable operations.
Flexlogics™ is built around five core pillars, each aligned with the fundamental drivers of asset integrity:
- Education: Field teams gain direct access to up-to-date training, procedural guidance, and best-practice documentation embedded within the platform
- Engineering: Integrated calculators and selection tools support accurate gasket selection and bolt load calculations, in line with ASME PCC-1 and international standards.
- Workflows: Step-by-step digital guidance ensures consistent execution of bolting, inspection, and QA/QC activities, promoting accountability and compliance.
- Asset Management: A searchable, centralised record of all flanged joints and equipment that provides access to specifications, inspection histories, documentation, and image records.
- Auditing & Reports: Real-time dashboards and automated reporting give instant visibility of joint status, progress, and compliance, helping teams remain audit-ready at all times.
He added: “As the energy and process sectors continue to evolve, Flexlogics™ represents a meaningful step forward. By uniting engineering precision with cloud-based efficiency, it enables a proactive, data-led approach to joint integrity - one that enhances safety, reduces costs, and lowers operational risk.”