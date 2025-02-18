FlixBus announces partnership with Yorkshire's J&B Travel

Coach operator joins global coach network FlixBus

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Express coach brand FlixBus is announcing a new partnership with J&B Travel, a coach operator based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, with over 40 years of experience.

The collaboration will commence in mid-April strengthening cross-country travel links between key cities and airports in the North and Midlands, ahead of the busy travel season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family-owned J&B Travel will bring two FlixBus-branded vehicles to the network, operating coach services to and from Manchester Airport, Leeds and Liverpool.

Paul Lynn, Managing Director of J&B Travel

The partnership will also enhance connectivity between Bradford, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, and Birmingham.

This expansion aligns with FlixBus’s ambitious hypergrowth strategy for 2025, which will see over 200 vehicles on the UK’s roads by summer.

"J&B Travel has extensive experience in delivering express services within the UK coach market, and with our strong growth trajectory, this partnership is a natural fit," said Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their reputation for high quality aligns with our mission to provide the best possible travel experience for passengers, and ensures we will meet the expected high demand for our services this year.”

With more than 40 years of experience, J&B Travel operates school transport, day trips, and private hire services across Yorkshire and the UK.

Paul Lynn, Managing Director of J&B Travel, added: "We have been impressed with the partnership model, as well as the advanced technology powering their growth. The FlixBus team has been so welcoming and positive about the future of the industry, really engaging us in every step of the process.

“We are really looking forward to a new chapter with J&B a part of the FlixBus revolution, alongside a group of strong operators joining, together building the strongest coach network in the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad