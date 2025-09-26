Flourishing Leeds is on the march to a very bright future: Eamon Fox

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it is fair to say that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s first Budget was controversial and badly received, there have been hopeful signs since then that both she and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are now committed to supporting economic growth which, of course, is the only way to escape this down loop and transform the fortunes of the country.

One concrete example of this is Invest 2035, the Government’s most structured look at the key sectors which will drive growth in or the UK’s economy over the next decade and beyond. Invest 2035 focuses on eight priority sectors: Advanced manufacturing, clean energy industries, creative industries, defense, digital and technologies, financial services, life sciences and professional and business services.

In response, my firm Knight Frank has undertaken an in-depth look at which of these sectors are especially relevant to each major UK city, what the strategy means for commercial real estate and how cities like Leeds can drive the economic growth that the country so badly needs. Our report recognises that Leeds is an economically vibrant city, with a diverse and resilient economy bolstered by significant growth in financial services, digital innovation, healthcare and education.

A view of the Leeds skyline from Beeston, Leeds Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 28th August 2025

The Leeds City Region boasts an economy larger than nine EU countries, attracting substantial private and public investment, and demonstrating strong potential for future expansion. Its dynamic business environment, driven by a strong focus on research and sustainable development, positions it as a leading UK and European location for global business and investment.

Leeds is also the UK’s leading centre for financial services outside London, with numerous banks, fintech companies and a strong presence of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England. The city is a growing digital and tech hub, home to over 9,700 technology businesses and 50,000 digital jobs and a centre for health technology and innovation, attracting significant investment and talent in these sectors.

In addition it boasts strong academic and economic institutions which contribute to the city’s innovative environment, while the city has attracted hundreds of millions of pounds in private investment and has significant investment in pipeline for large-scale developments.

Our report reveals that the city of Leeds stands out, compared to other major cities across the UK, in “financial services, business and professional services, digital and tech and advanced manufacturing.” This will have a major impact on commercial development within the city over the next 10 years, the consequences we are already seeing with headline office rents now breaking the £46 per sq ft barrier and superb new city centre developments such as City Square House, 34 Boar Lane, Wellington Place, 1 Whitehall Riverside, Temple and Trevelyan Square all attracting high-quality occupiers.

Our report continues: “Apart from excellent talent-rich locations, these occupiers demand buildings with strong ESG credentials, amenities which support health and wellbeing and maximise productivity and employee satisfaction. Office spaces must also deliver high-speed connectivity and scalable and flexible options for start-ups and scale-ups in fields like tech.”.

So is Leeds ready to meet the economic challenges and, most specifically, the real estate challenges of the next decade and beyond? The answer is a resounding yes.

I am currently working on a number of office deals which will result in hundreds of jobs pouring into the city, while the city’s stellar retail and leisure sector will ensure that the facilities are here to welcome the new arrivals.

No-one is saying that the next 10 years are going to be easy and both our Invest 2035 report and the Government’s recognise the challenges ahead. But it’s time we freed ourselves from the prevailing “doom loop” and looked at the positives that a city like ours can offer. We have every right to be proud of Leeds and, if I were a betting man, I would wager that we will be even prouder in 10 years’ time.