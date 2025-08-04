Flower Wall from Great Yorkshire Show 2025 is donated to local charity

Geo Underwriting, sponsors of the Great Yorkshire Show for more than 20 years, have donated the plants and flowers from their Geo Flower Wall at this year’s event to Horticap in Harrogate. Visitors to the Show were invited to nominate a charity to receive the plants, which were grown, sourced and arranged to create the Geo Flower Wall by local florist Raspberry Wild, of Wressle.

The most popular nomination was Horticap, whose patron is Alan Titchmarsh. They are a registered charity based in Harrogate, which provides horticultural training for adults with learning and other disabilities. The supportive and friendly working environment they provide helps students to develop their vocational, social and communication skills.

Phil Airey, Operations Manager at Horticap, commented: “It was such a lovely surprise to have been nominated and find out that we had won these gorgeous plants. On behalf of all of us at team Horticap and our students, I’d like to say a huge thank you to those who suggested us! We’re looking forward to putting the plants to good use and we’re sure they will really help us in our efforts.”

Kate Bush, Head of Agriculture for Geo Underwriting, said: “At Geo we don’t just insure farms, many people in our team are farmers in their own right. We live and breathe agriculture. We understand the incredible value that nature provides to us all, and it’s fantastic to see a charity like Horticap being able to benefit from the plants we had in our Geo Flower Wall. It’s a small gesture but one that we hope will ultimately make a big difference to the work that Horticap do.

The Geo Flower Wall at the Great Yorkshire Show 2025

“Thanks so much to everyone who submitted a nomination – there were so many fantastic, worthy causes suggested.”

Together with their students, the Horticap team build, maintain and grow a beautiful garden for members of the public of all ages to enjoy, which includes a wildlife and bird-spotting area, as well as flowers, plants, trees and shrubs. The Geo Flower Wall plants will help their mission to do just that.