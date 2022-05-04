Flutter Entertainment, which owns Leeds-based Sky Betting & Gaming, says UK betting shop estate has bounced back

The group, which also owns Paddy Power and Betfair, said first-quarter revenue in the UK chain recovered to stand 6% lower on a two-year comparison.

It cautioned the Irish betting shop chain will take longer to rebound and remained 24% lower than the same quarter in 2019 “reflecting the higher level of societal caution with respect to Covid”.

Sky Betting & Gaming is a major employer in Leeds