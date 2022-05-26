Foley’s Tap House in Leeds re-opens for first time in two years as it prepares for Platinum Jubilee

Located inside a Grade II listed building in the heart of Leeds city centre, Foley’s is welcoming customers for the first time since March 2020.

Foley’s, owned by Black Sheep Brewery, has 12 cask lines in total, with six serving Black Sheep’s own beers, and six serving guest beers on rotation.

The Leeds pub, Foley’s Tap House, has re-opened its doors for the first time in two years as it prepares for the Platinum Jubilee.

Charlene Lyons, CEO at Black Sheep Brewery, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to open the doors of Mr Foley’s once again – and just in time for the four-day, celebratory weekend,