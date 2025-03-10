Food giant Deliveroo to quit Hong Kong after nine years

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said it has agreed the sale of some parts of the Hong Kong business to Delivery Hero’s Singapore-based Foodpanda, without revealing financial details of the deal.

It said it is also shutting other parts of the Hong Kong business, with liquidators appointed to manage the process “in the most efficient way possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s ordering platform will remain live until April 7.

Food delivery giant Deliveroo has revealed it is to pull out of Hong Kong in April after nine years. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire)

“There are several dynamics specific to the Hong Kong market which led the board to consider strategic options and, given the group’s commitment to disciplined capital allocation, determine that it would not serve shareholders’ best interests to continue to operate in Hong Kong,” Deliveroo said.

The group’s Hong Kong arm – which represented 5% of group-wide sales by gross transaction value (GTV) last year – remains loss-making on an underlying earnings basis, according to the firm.

It dragged international GTV down by five percentage points last year, it added.