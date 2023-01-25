Bettys has landed a major award after being named the Food & Travel Magazine readers’ Specialist Retailer of the Year.

The Food and Travel Reader Awards began in 2012 and this year’s edition was held the prestigious Royal Automobile Club on Pall Mall.

Celebrating the very best from the worlds of food and travel across 23 categories including restaurants, chefs and hotels.

Bettys picked up the award for Specialist Retailer of the Year in a category that included Berry Bros & Rudd; Bettys (Yorkshire); Cheeses of Muswell Hill; HG Walter; (all London); Cockburns of Leith (Edinburgh); The Umbrella Project.

Bettys Managing Director, Simon Eyles said: “Bettys is delighted to have scooped this prestigious award, and we want to say a huge thank you to all the Food & Travel readers and the Bettys customers who voted for us.