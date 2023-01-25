News you can trust since 1754
Food & Travel Magazine readers’ awards: Bettys lands major award Food & Travel Magazine readers’ award after being named Specialist Retailer of the Year

Bettys has landed a major award after being named the Food & Travel Magazine readers’ Specialist Retailer of the Year.

By Daniel Sheridan
2 minutes ago

The Food and Travel Reader Awards began in 2012 and this year’s edition was held the prestigious Royal Automobile Club on Pall Mall.

Celebrating the very best from the worlds of food and travel across 23 categories including restaurants, chefs and hotels.

Bettys picked up the award for Specialist Retailer of the Year in a category that included Berry Bros & Rudd; Bettys (Yorkshire); Cheeses of Muswell Hill; HG Walter; (all London); Cockburns of Leith (Edinburgh); The Umbrella Project.

Bettys Managing Director, Simon Eyles said: “Bettys is delighted to have scooped this prestigious award, and we want to say a huge thank you to all the Food & Travel readers and the Bettys customers who voted for us.

"It’s a very proud moment for us to have our shops, whether in our Yorkshire branches or online, honoured by our customers in this way.”

