Foot Anstey strengthens Manchester office with leading retail lawyer from Boohoo

National law firm Foot Anstey has today announced the appointment of former General Counsel and Company Secretary of listed online retailer boohoo group, Tom Kershaw, to its Manchester office. Tom joins the firm as a Partner during a period of ambitious growth for Foot Anstey as it establishes itself as a truly national firm.

With a decade of experience under his belt at one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers, Tom’s appointment will further bolster Foot Anstey’s established retail and consumer offering in Manchester and across the North of England.

Tom brings deep experience across the commercial and consumer regulatory landscape, advising founder-led and listed businesses alike. His practice focuses on commercial matters, with a unique focus in regulatory investigations, ESG and corporate reputation management. Tom works closely with Boards to navigate these complex and evolving challenges with confidence and clarity.

In a fast-evolving regulatory landscape, responding to the growth of ecommerce and online retail sales which now account for 27% of total retail sales is critical. Foot Anstey is well placed to advise founders, Boards and high-growth retail and consumer businesses on navigating this dynamic environment and meeting the complex compliance demands it brings.

Tom’s arrival follows the appointment of IP and Media expert Melanie McGuirk in Manchester earlier this year and consolidates Foot Anstey’s retail offering in the North. Tom’s appointment marks an exciting period of growth as the firm looks to capitalise on the proliferation of growth retail, consumer and lifestyle businesses in Manchester and the North of England.

Commenting on Tom’s arrival, Managing Partner Martin Hirst said:

“Tom joins us at a pivotal moment in our growth strategy and it is a pleasure to welcome him to Foot Anstey. With a technical and practical reputation that precedes him, Tom will not only prove to be an indispensable asset to clients but also a key driver in solidifying our credentials at a national level.”

“Retailers are navigating a perfect storm of challenges right now — from evolving consumer expectations and digital transformation, to complex ESG demands, regulatory scrutiny and supply chain uncertainty. The pace of change is relentless, but that’s exactly what makes it such an exciting space to be in as a lawyer. I’m delighted to join a firm that is growing as rapidly as its clients and I’m excited about the opportunity ahead. Leveraging a decade of experience advising founders and the board of one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers, I look forward to helping bring Foot Anstey’s leading retail expertise to clients in Manchester and across the North of England."

Nathan Peacey, Head of Retail & Consumer at Foot Anstey, commented: