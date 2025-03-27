Football Legend Harry Redknapp Announced as Keynote Speaker for Sold-Out Sports Lunch in Hull

The Sailors’ Children’s Society is thrilled to announce that football icon Harry Redknapp will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Sports Lunch, taking place on Friday 10 October 2025, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull.

The event, one of Hull’s most anticipated dates in the business and sporting calendar, has once again sold out, with over 710 guests set to attend and a growing waiting list.

Harry Redknapp, legendary footballer, manager, and beloved media personality, will headline the afternoon, bringing with him decades of stories, insight, and humour from his incredible football career.

“I'm delighted to be speaking at the Sailors’ Children’s Society lunch this October. It’s a fantastic cause supporting families who need it most, and I’m looking forward to a great afternoon raising awareness and having a bit of fun along the way!" – Harry Redknapp.

A sold out Sports Lunch in 2024.

From his time managing West Ham, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, and QPR, to being crowned King of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Harry has become a household name. Known for his charisma, tactical insight, and love for the game, Harry’s presence is sure to make this year’s lunch a truly unforgettable event.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Harry Redknapp to this year’s Sports Lunch. He’s not just a footballing legend; he’s a true national treasure. The event is already shaping up to be our biggest yet, and every penny raised with go on to help families of seafarers in crisis rebuild their lives and look forward to a brighter future,” said Natasha Barley, CEO of Sailors’ Children’s Society.

Last year’s event raised a record-breaking £103,000, helping provide long-term emotional, financial, and practical support to children of seafaring families across the UK.

The Sports Lunch has built a reputation for its star-studded line-up, with previous guests including Jamie Fox (Foxy from SAS: Who Dares Wins), Olympians Colin Jackson and Jamie Baulch, and live charity auctions hosted by Caroline Hawley from BBC’s Bargain Hunt.

Now firmly established as a staple in Hull’s social calendar, the Sports Lunch continues to grow its size, reputation, and impact.