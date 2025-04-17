Football superstar Thibaut Courtois partners with Hull Sim Sport Arena

World-renowned Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is stepping off the pitch and into the world of gaming and community sports with an exciting new partnership.

The Federation of Sport (FoS), an innovative £1.6 million sports and gaming hub in Hull’s Old Town, has secured Courtois' backing, marking a major milestone for this groundbreaking project.

Federation of Sport (FoS) is redefining how people experience gaming and sports by combining cutting-edge technology with a mission to enhance community connections.

Courtois, who is deeply passionate about sim sports and esports, chose to partner with FoS because of its unique vision: encouraging young people to step away from solitary screen time and instead engage in gaming as part of a vibrant, social community. The venue also aims to bring families together through shared experiences in gaming and sports simulations.

Courtois shared his excitement about the partnership: "The Federation of Sport represents everything I believe in - using technology not just for entertainment but as a way to build communities. As someone who’s passionate about sim sports and esports, I see this as an opportunity to inspire young people to connect, compete, and collaborate in a positive environment. It’s about getting them out of their rooms and into a space where they can share their love for gaming with others."

The Federation of Sport offers an unparalleled range of experiences for the North of England, including state-of-the-art sim racing setups, virtual golf, virtual reality stations, e-sports arenas, golf simulators, virtual darts, and gaming booths for XBOX and PlayStation5. It caters to all ages and skill levels, creating a space where families and friends can come together to enjoy the latest in interactive entertainment.

Antonio Tombanane, a partner in the project, welcomed Courtois’ involvement: "Thibaut’s passion for sim sports aligns perfectly with what we’re building at the Federation of Sport. His belief in community through gaming strengthens our mission to create a space where people can connect through shared experiences. Having him on board elevates our project to new heights."

Courtois’ involvement in FoS is his first major UK venture and complements his existing global portfolio, which includes ownership of TC Esports - a virtual racing team - and investments in DUX Gaming. His involvement underscores his commitment to supporting innovative projects that combine technology, sport, and community-building.