International footcare specialist Scholl has announced that it will soon move into Hull’s waterfront development Two Humber Quays, to create a new base for its Northern operations.

The unit will be home to 30 staff working in R&D, Regulatory, Medical, Quality, Packaging & Design and Finance teams.

Edward Beech, R&D innovation manager at Scholl’s Wellness Company, said the premises offer the business scope for further growth in the future.

“We’ve grown our talent pool in recent years by adding in quality, packing and design professionals, as well as finance teams, and there is scope to increase our team up to 50 plus people here with a mix of office and home working,” he said.

Paul White of Garness Jones, Mike Fry of JR Rix & Sons, Edward Beech, R&D innovation manager at Scholl’s Wellness Company and Scott Seville, Vice President for R&D, quality and regulatory at Scholl’s Wellness Company,

“Being in this quality environment is crucial to recognising those ambitions as it will help us with the recruitment and retention of talented employees. Additionally, being located at Two Humber Quays allows us to tap into the thriving business eco system springing up around the Fruit Market, both of which we view as real tangible competitive advantages.”

Scholl’s global headquarters are in Bracknell, Berkshire, but it has had a long-term base in Hull through the previous ownership of Reckitt, in Dansom Lane.

Divested by Reckitt in June 2021, Scholl is now owned by Boston based, US private equity company Yellow Wood Partners.

The move means the Hull development is now fully occupied for the first time in its history. Scholl will take the entire 4 th floor of the complex, which is owned by one of Hull’s oldest and most successful companies JR Rix & Sons Ltd, which itself moved its headquarters into the building 12 months ago.

Scott Seville, vice president for R&D, quality and regulatory at Scholl’s Wellness Company, said “Last year’s buyout could have proved a catalyst for a move away from Hull. However, when a new home was sought, the appeal of Two Humber Quays and working closely with JR Rix & Sons proved a perfect option.

“We’ve invested heavily in the quality of the team and expanded the skill sets we have here in Hull, and so when it was clear we needed to find a new home following the sale from Reckitt, we wanted to remain in the city.

“To do that we needed to find somewhere that provided an inspiring place to work, especially given the increase in home working following the pandemic. We wanted a destination, premises and a location which facilitated collaboration, socialisation, and also offered wellbeing benefits to our staff.”

Paul White, director of Garness Jones, which advised Rix on the purchase of the building last year, said: “This has been a really important deal not only for Rix and for Scholl, but also for the city and the continuing development of our waterfront business community.

