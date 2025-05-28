For Sale: Former Royal Navy training school in Hull with £695,000 asking price
Navy House, which overlooks Pearson Park in Hull, is being sold for an asking price of £695,000. The current owners are selling to focus on other property investments, Christie & Co said.
The three-storey building could be suitable for a range of uses including a children’s home, health centre, non-residential education, clinic or office use, subject to planning permission.
Grace Day, Business Agent at Christie & Co commented: “The sale of the property is an excellent opportunity to acquire a large development site on the edge of Pearson Park. The property is currently vacant, but its layout and location make it suitable for a variety of uses.
She added: "Due to its large size there's scope for subdivision into multiple units, in addition, there is distinctive period character within the property.”
