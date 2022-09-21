Foresight Group is continuing its regional expansion with Tavia Sparks and Richard Ralph joining the team to support the deployment of the Foresight North East Fund and the Foresight West Yorkshire SME Investment Fund.

They will focus on supporting SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) throughout Yorkshire and the North East; providing equity and working with founders and management teams to unlock the growth potential in their companies.

The funds will invest up to £10 million into a variety of transactions throughout the region.

Ms Sparks, who joins Foresight from Santander UK, where she was director in the Growth Capital team, has more than 15 years’ experience in banking and investment.

Mr Ralph has spent 10 years’ advising SMEs in the region, and was most recently an Assistant Director in Deloitte’s corporate finance team in Leeds.

A spokesman said: “Foresight is one of the most active investors in small and medium-sized businesses, providing flexible funding and partnering with companies across all sectors and deal stages.

"In the calendar year 2021, Foresight made 58 investments into UK SMEs and delivered eight successful exits. So far in 2022, Foresight has made 65 investments into SMEs and successfully completed eight exits.”

Foresight already has a significant regional presence, with offices in Edinburgh, Cambridge, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Nottingham, and most recently Dublin.

Matt Smith, Partner, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tavia and Richard and are excited to increase our presence in the North East and Yorkshire.

“Despite much of the negative news flow on the broader economic environment, we continue to see a strong pipeline of promising SMEs who are seeking funding and targeting growth throughout Yorkshire and the North East.

“Our two new funds will support economic growth and deliver a positive social and economic impact, creating high-quality, local jobs. We are confident that the funds will replicate our successful model in the North West, Midlands, East of England and Scotland.”

Ms Sparks, commented: “I am thrilled to join the Foresight team and look forward to working with some of the region’s most promising SMEs, helping to take businesses to the next level, creating new, sustainable jobs and supporting communities across Yorkshire and the North East.”

Mr Ralph, added: “Foresight has a strong reputation of supporting SMEs across regions throughout UK and I am delighted to join the team. Having worked with SMEs in the region for the past 10 years, I am confident of the potential in the region and look forward to helping local communities thrive.”

Foresight Group was founded in 1984 and is a major listed infrastructure and private equity investment manager.