Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice invites businesses to sign up for the first ever charity Race Across West Yorkshire

Fundraisers at Forget Me Not children’s hospice are calling on West Yorkshire businesses to grab the last few places for teams in the first ever Race Across West Yorkshire on Friday March 21st 2025.

Inspired by BBC’s ‘Race Across the World’, the event, which is sponsored by RRG Toyota Huddersfield, will have teams racing through the heart of West Yorkshire and raising money for Forget Me Not.

On the morning of the race , teams of two will gather at RRG Toyota Garage on Leeds Road in Huddersfield at 7am, before being driven in a 10-car convoy to an undisclosed location to start the challenge at 8am. From there, each duo will navigate through a series of checkpoints, completing tasks and competing for prizes along the way.

With a strict 12-hour time limit, teams must use their wits, teamwork, and resourcefulness to make it to the final destination. This is not just a race against the clock, but a test of strategy, stamina and skill. Teams will be given travelcards donated by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), a map, snacks and drinks and a small amount of money to buy food through the day. They are not allowed to use phones or taxis, they can only travel using public transport, their feet and their initiative.

Event organisers Michelle Heaney Firth, Corporate Partnerships Lead at Forget Me Not and Clive Mattimoe, general manager at RRG Toyota Huddersfield are tight-lipped about the route, saying only that participants will visit all the parts of West Yorkshire where Forget Me Not families live.

All participants will be invited to an awards evening the following Monday 24th March at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield where they’ll find out how everyone else got on.

The idea for the event came from a conversation Michelle and Clive had at an event for business supporters at Russell House, Forget Me Not’s purpose-built children's hospice in Huddersfield. Michelle said,

“Clive and I were talking about how we both loved the TV show ‘Race Across The World’ and he said wouldn’t that be a great idea for a fundraising event. From then on it was our baby and we worked together over the next few months to develop the idea and create something special for our business supporters. A few weeks ago we went out and did a test run on the route and I can tell you, teams are in for a real treat with this event. We had a lot of fun and met some very friendly and helpful strangers. An eventful day!

This is a super example of the fabulous things that can happen when we develop relationships with businesses. Businesses bring ideas, ambition, connections and know how that can make special things happen, and they also know what kind of events and activities will appeal to other businesses - this is what great corporate social responsibility looks like.

The Race Across West Yorkshire has created a bit of a buzz so far, we’ve had 11 teams book on and we have space for another 9, but places are going fast so I’d urge businesses to sign up fast if they don’t want to miss out.”

Clive said,

“As long term supporters of the inspiring and critical care that that Forget Me Not undertake, the team at RRG are always looking for different ways to help the hospice. Inspired by Michelle and my shared appreciation of the Race Across the World concept, we developed the idea to try a version of our own that would grip the imagination of our corporate community. We have not been disappointed by the response.

Bringing together like minded businesses that hold strong community ethics to raise funds for this amazing charity is a privilege. We are delighted to be playing a key role in delivering a unique event that will hopefully raise a significant amount of sponsorship for Forget Me Not. Who knows where next year’s race may go if this one is a roaring success.

To those deciding whether to get involved, jump on board. This is a race you don’t want to miss!“

The 11 teams currently signed up are FMG, The RRG Group, First Bus, AFP Digital, CDUK, Fullers Foods International, Froneri, HSBC, Bradford Bulls (ladies rugby team), Cerberus Group and Anchor Hanover Group.