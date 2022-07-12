Former Barclays Bank headquarters in Sheffield is acquired freehold for £3m by Glenbrook Investments

The former Barclays Bank headquarters is predominantly let to law firm, Knights plc, and comprises 33,000 sq ft arranged over basement, ground and four upper floors. The offices are let until December 2024.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Connor Rogers at Cushman & Wakefield, which represented Glenbrook Investments, continued: “The transformation of the immediate area led by the redevelopment of Fitzalan Square, part of the City’s £5m Knowledge Gateway programme, and the proximity to Sheffield Hallam and the City’s amenities, will allow Glenbrook to adapt its strategy to suit future market conditions.