Former barrister ordered to stop promoting two tax avoidance schemes

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Baxendale-Walker must now cease promoting these arrangements after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) issued Stop Notices to him.

This marks the first time Stop Notices have been issued to an individual rather than to a company promoting tax avoidance schemes, HMRC said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMRC said this demonstrated its commitment to use all available powers, regardless of how promoters structure their operations.

A struck-off solicitor and former barrister has been ordered to stop promoting two tax avoidance schemes or face penalties or criminal prosecution if he fails to comply. (Photo by PA Wire)

HMRC also said the action supports the Government’s plan to close the tax gap and fund vital public services.

The statement added: “HMRC considers both schemes covered by the Stop Notices promoted by Mr Baxendale-Walker to involve artificial arrangements, including the use of offshore trusts, designed to claim tax deductions without genuine business purpose.

"The schemes create complex structures to ensure money remains available to the users while claiming to avoid the tax due.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Smith, HMRC's Director of Counter Avoidance, said in a statement: "The courts have already concluded that Mr Baxendale-Walker designed and sold multiple tax avoidance schemes that don't work as claimed, and now these Stop Notices send a clear message that we'll use every tool at our disposal to protect public finances from tax avoidance schemes."

More details on the Stop Notices can be found on the list of tax avoidance schemes subject to a stop notice on GOV.UK.

Anyone who becomes aware of Mr Baxendale-Walker continuing to market these schemes, is asked to contact HMRC on GOV.UK.