Former Belgrave House in Sheffield city centre could be converted into flats if plans given green light

An iconic building in Sheffield city centre could be the next one in line to be converted into homes as a planning application is awaiting a decision.

The former Belgrave House or St Peters House – now Synergye Building, used for offices mainly – on Bank Street in Sheffield may be turned into 80 flats, according to a report.

The report stated that the development would create a total of 80 new flats to include a mixture of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The new accommodation includes:

Belgrave House could be converted into 80 flats - if planning application is approved.

three studio flats

44 one-bedroom flats

33 two-bedroom flats

As the building is in the city centre, the scheme has been designed as a car-free scheme.

It is proposed that the existing 57 parking spaces in the car park will be retained while in the ground floor area accessed off New Street, there is “ample bicycle parking space for all residents” totalling 130 spaces, six of which are for accessible bikes.

The application can be viewed under 23/04052/FUL in the planning portal.