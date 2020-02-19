Former Brass Agency HQ in Leeds sold to developer for £1.6m

The former grade two listed headquarters of collapsed marketing agency Brass have been sold to a developer for £1.6m.

Illuminating Investments, run by David Aspland, bought Moorfield House in Headingley, Leeds, after Brass Agency went into administration at the end of 2019.

Moorfield House in Headingley

The property currently comprises a grade two listed office building and single storey linked extension building with 50 car parking spaces on a 1.61 acre site on Alma Road.

Moorfield House has the potential to be redeveloped, subject to planning, into apartments and demolition of the existing single storey office building for new build mews houses, according to CBRE’s UK development and residential northern team, which sold the building. Its original features could be restored.

David Aspland, director of Illuminating Investments, said: “Moorfield House is exactly the type of opportunity we look for, it’s brilliantly located, interesting and has bags of potential for future redevelopment incorporating office or residential use.

“It also appeals to specific end users and we are talking in detail to such a party at the present time.”

Illuminating Investments is an independent property development and investor company which focuses on refurbishing and new build mixed use schemes for the residential and commercial sectors.

Nina Barker, CBRE’s head of northern residential sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted to secure a sale on Moorfield House which offers an exceptional redevelopment opportunity for Illuminating Investments in a popular suburb of Leeds. The property’s Tudor gothic castle style is an appealing feature for the conversion development in an excellent location.”

Moorfield House is a Victorian property built between 1855/56 by William Glover Joy, a seed crusher, oil merchant and former Leeds Mayor, on land which earlier belonged to the estate of the 7th Earl of Cardigan who led the ill-fated charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimean war.

Brass Agency, which provided marketing services to local, national and global organisations, called in the administrators on November 29 leading to all its 60 employees being made redundant.

Administrators said the firm faced increasing cash flow pressure during the months before it collapsed and the directors sought to secure additional finance and sell the company’s headquarters. However, this was not possible in the time available.

They therefore took the decision to cease trading and commence the process to place the company, which was previously known as Brahm, into administration.

Workers who lost their jobs swiftly began the process of taking legal action against the company following allegations that it failed to properly consult staff when making redundancies.

Meanwhile, Manchester-based Inc & Co, a newly-formed group of PR agencies, acquired the name and assets of Brass.