Clegg Construction was awarded a £16m contract by CBRE Investment Management to develop York’s sixth Premier Inn on Peasholme Green, near the city centre.

The 188-bedroom, four-storey development will feature air source heat pumps, heat recovery ventilation, LED lighting, photovoltaic cells, and six electric car charging points, to ensure the carbon footprint of the building is kept to a minimum.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyndon Bowler, the contracts manager on the project, said the development will be a valuable asset to York by providing extra visitor accommodation and significantly enhancing a historic area of the city.

The new Premier Inn in York will be built on the site of the former Carpetright store.

He said: “This beautiful development is really going to enhance this part of York. The old retail outlet brought nothing to the area, but the new Premier Inn will be a wonderful addition to the street scene.

“The building will utilise two different brick finishes – a more textured brick for the Layerthorpe elevation and a lighter, more contemporary brick for the elevation fronting Foss Island Road – ensuring it completely aligns with the local character.

“This will be combined with recessed light bronze/gold cladding with an anodised finish to provide a natural reflectivity that changes with the light. Once completed, it is going to look spectacular.”

Clegg Construction, which is headquartered in Nottingham and has a regional office in Thorpe Park, Leeds, is an approved supplier to Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

This will be the third Premier Inn project the company has worked on in the Yorkshire area and follows on from the Premier Inn at the Arndale Centre at Headingley, Leeds, and the recently completed re-cladding of the Premier Inn in Leeds city centre.

Mr Bowler added: “We’re extremely excited by this build.

“So much work has gone into the design of the hotel to ensure it enhances the city and the result will be a really stunning building.

“We’re already on site clearing it in readiness to start the build.”