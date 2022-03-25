Work begins on £9m 66-bed luxury care home in picturesque North Yorkshire village

The £9m scheme – called Highfield Care Home – is on the former site of Scarthingwell Hall and consists of a 66 bed, two storey residential care facility being brought forward by Barchester Healthcare Ltd to meet demand.

Clegg Construction has been appointed to oversee the project which includes replacing an aging school building currently used to provide residential care facilities with the new, purpose-built development.

Demolition work has already started on site, with the completed care home forecast for delivery in summer 2023.

Lyndon Bowler, project manager for Clegg Construction, said: “Barkston Ash is a pretty village in easy reach of Tadcaster, York, and Leeds, and as a result, is a much sought-after destination for both families and retired people.

“However, the existing care facilities were no longer fit for purpose. The building has outlived what could reasonably be expected from a 1960s development with flat roofs and poor insulation.

“It also doesn’t enable residents to get any meaningful benefit from the site’s fantastic location, such as views of the nearby Grade II listed church and the surrounding countryside.

“It is for this reason Barchester has decided to redevelop the site, to create high quality facilities that will provide a very high standard of care in a stunning location.”

The building design draws references from the former Scarthingwell Hall, and the demolition of the former school assembly hall will lead to the creation of a central garden area for residents.