Former church and community centre set to be demolished

A former church and community centre is being demolished to make way for a new employment development.

In 2022 Bradford Council granted planning permission for the demolition of the building off Sticker Lane, and the construction of four employment units.

The building, the former home of the Church of God of Prophecy, had been empty for almost a decade at the time the application by Shah Hussain was submitted.

Planning officers said the building was not listed, and there was little that could be done to prevent its demolition.

Last year another application for the site was approved by the Council. This one would see the building retained and converted into flats.

The two successful applications left uncertainty as to which plan would be progressed.

But this Summer Mr Hussain submitted details of a new traffic regulation order for the site.

One of the conditions of the employment site approval was that no demolition could begin until the applicant submitted details of parking restrictions on Fred’s Place – the road accessing the development, as well as bringing that road to an adoptable standard.

New double yellow lines will be added to the road, along with a new stretch of pavement.