Former Hexthorpe pub granted permission to be converted into off-licence

A former pub in a Doncaster suburb will become an off-licence after permission was granted by the planning committee.

On Tuesday (12 December) Doncaster Council’s planning committee granted permission for the former Hexthorpe Star Bar to be converted into an off-licence.

The off-licence will open from 8am until 9pm, with deliveries taking place between 10am and 11am on weekdays.

14 representations were received against the application from 16 members of the public.

Former Hexthorpe Star Bar. Credit: City of Doncaster Council

The main concern raised was potential traffic issues in the area due to the site being situated on a dead end road, as well as deliveries taking place throughout the week.

While the site previously operated as a pub, residents stated that this was only accessed by customers on foot.

Concerns were also raised regarding potential anti-social behaviour caused by the sale of alcohol.

The owner of the site also owns flats situated above, which have received complaints regarding littering and anti-social behaviour.

While a pub could be opened on the site without requiring planning permission, objectors stated that the previous pub did not cause a disturbance in the neighbourhood.

Ward councillor Glyn Jones spoke in opposition of the application, stating that he had “deep reservations” due to the parking concerns.

The application had been deferred by the planning committee in November for members to visit the site to gain insight into the parking situation.