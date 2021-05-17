Former HMRC office in Shipley put up for sale

The 11.83 acre site at the Riverside Estate in Shipley, which neighbours the UNESCO World Heritage site of Saltaire, is being marketed by Savills following the relocation of HMRC to a new regional centre in Leeds.

The office building, which was commissioned by the Government to provide the Inland Revenue with an office and distribution space, was formally opened in 1978. It covers 380,710 sq ft which equates to almost five football pitches.

The site is situated immediately to the south of the River Aire, to the west of numerous residential blocks including Victoria Mills, Masons Mill and New Mill, and to the north of the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

While no guide price is being disclosed, a sale is being targeted during this calendar year with a residential future considered most likely, subject to the necessary consent. Other potential uses mooted, and also subject to the relevant consents, include redevelopment to care and commercial schemes.

Matthew Jones, director in Savills’ Leeds-based development team, who is handling the sale, said: “The availability of this landmark site presents a fascinating opportunity for a large scale redevelopment in a stunning location next to Saltaire and between River Aire and Leeds Liverpool Canal.

“The site itself is in a fantastic position and, given its status, offers a truly unique opportunity for a developer to put their stamp on the future landscape of the town. With excellent

connectivity to surrounding areas and its location we are anticipating a substantial level of interest in this site.”

