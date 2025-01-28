Former home of Reverend Patrick Brontë to be auctioned for guide price of £380,000

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reverend Brontë, the father of the writers Emily, Charlotte and Anne, lived at the West Yorkshire farm in the early 19th century. Fans of the Brontës will get the chance to restore the building if they submit a successful bid in a property auction.

A spokesman said: “Thornbush Farm on Miry Lane is now in a derelict state, but in the 19th century it featured two sturdy adjoining stone cottages and was better known as Lousy Farm. In 1811, it became the home of the future Brontë patriarch, Reverend Patrick Brontë, marking the foundation of one of the most famous literary families in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reverend Patrick lived at the farm after taking up his first full ministry, lodging with his landlords Mr and Mrs Bedford. While there, he met and married his wife, Maria Branwell, and they had the first of their two children, Maria and Elizabeth, who sadly died during childhood. He also found time to author and publish his first work, Cottage Poems.”

Thornbush Farm in Liversedge, West Yorkshire, the former home of Reverend Patrick Brontë. (Photo by Auction House West Yorkshire)

During their time at the cottage, the family witnessed part of the Luddite riots and the march to Rawfords Mill, which went past their front door. This event was later described by Charlotte Brontë in her novel Shirley.

“The young family are thought to have remained at Lousy Farm until around 1815, which is when they located to Thornton, the birthplace of the the authors Emily, Charlotte and Anne. The sisters wrote several influential novels, including Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.”

Director and Auctioneer of Auction House West Yorkshire James Pank said: “This is a unique opportunity to take ownership of a site with a fascinating history and perhaps restore or reimagine a vital piece of Britain’s literary heritage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said the cottages are Grade II listed and in need of an owner who can restore or redevelop the site, subject to the right permissions.

Thornbush Farm in Liversedge will be sold via livestream auction on February 5 at 12pm.