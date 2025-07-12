Former Labour minister Lord Ian Austin joins board at Leeds-based Build Concierge

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal values the Leeds-based start-up at £35m.

The business, which was established in 2024, has built an AI-enabled customer engagement platform, helping businesses to automate customer communications across every channel, using email, text, WhatsApp, chat and voice.

A spokesman said the software boosts productivity and helps businesses to scale rapidly and profitably.

Library image of Leeds city centre. Leeds is the home of Build Concierge, the customer engagement platform. (Photo by Greg Wright)

Build Concierge is the fourth business developed by Martin Port, the Yorkshire-based entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist who has been building software companies for almost 30 years.

Mr Port’s previous venture, the workforce management software platform BigChange, was sold to Simpro Group last year in a deal that valued BigChange at more than £300m.

In 2020, BigChange was recognised for its innovation in the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Build Concierge has raised £3.8m in growth finance from angel investors, high net worth individuals and Martin Port himself, the statement said.

The statement added: “Alongside the investment, Build Concierge has announced the appointment of several industry heavyweights to its board. These individuals bring extensive industry experience from Build Concierge’s target sectors.”

"Lord Ian Austin, former Labour minister, who is now the UK Government's trade envoy to Israel, joins Build Concierge as a board observer, bringing decades’ worth of experience in frontline government policy. He is a passionate advocate for tech disruption and automation within the construction sector.”

Robin Proctor brings FTSE 100 experience to the new board. A former Development Director of construction giant Travis Perkins Group, he has held executive roles in Travis Perkins, Wickes and Howdens.

The spokesman added: “Charlie Kirk, founder and former managing director of drainage firm Jet Aire, built his business over more than two decades to become the leading supplier of drainage services in the North of England, employing more than 170 people.

“As a board member, he will help shape the development of AI tools that allow companies in this industry to scale efficiently.”

Build Concierge founder Mr Port said: “We are delighted to welcome these luminaries to our board.

“We have spent the past year refining our business model, technology and approach.

"It is a testament to the power and potential of our technology that we have attracted such high-calibre people to the board, and that our first fundraising round was oversubscribed, closing in record time.”

Lord Austin commented: "Martin's track record speaks for itself. He has already created two of the most exciting software companies in Europe and Build Concierge has the potential to make an even bigger impact.

"There isn't a single service business that couldn't benefit from this AI-powered platform, and no limit to its potential."

Mr Kirk added: “This is a really exciting opportunity and I’m very much looking forward to working with Martin and the team.