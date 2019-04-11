Former Leeds Building Society boss Peter Hill joins equity release lender Pure Retirement

The former CEO of Leeds Building Society is to take up a non-executive role at Leeds-based equity release lender Pure Retirement.

Peter Hill, who retired from his position as CEO of the Leeds Building Society in February, will join Pure Retirement from May 1.

In 2018 Pure Retirement’s turnover increased to £24.5m, up from £21.1m the previous year, with overall lending increasing by 47 per cent and the company now administering a portfolio of over £1bn worth of loans for the first time.

The company, which employs 96 people, recently moved to a new 16,000 sq ft head office at Thorpe Park, Leeds.

Mr Hill became CEO of the Leeds Building Society in 2011, having joined in 2001.

Under his tenure the society’s assets and profits doubled, the head count rose to 450 and its membership reached a record 809,000.

In his last year, mortgage lending rose to £15.8bn, an increase of £1bn over the year.

Mr Hill was also chairman of the Council of Mortgage Lenders for three years and a main board member of UK Finance.

He said: “Having spent much of my career helping people to have the home they want, I’m delighted to be part of an organisation which provides support in later life, helping customers to continue to live in the home they love, and have the financial resources to enjoy life to the full.”

Andrew Thirkill, chairman of Pure Retirement, said: “We are extremely proud that Peter Hill, who is one of the most experienced and well-respected operators within the UK mortgage industry, has agreed to join the board of Pure Retirement as a non-executive director.”