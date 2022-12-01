A former investment broker who quit his job to set up a street food company in Leeds is on track to turn over £1m this year.

James Ooi, who is half Chinese, set up Little Bao Boy after becoming disillusioned with his job, which involved regular travel to Hong Kong.

Little Bao Boy makes and sells bao buns through its own outlets in Leeds, to wholesalers and to franchisees. It has three outlets in the city, three trucks to go to festivals and franchise partners in London and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ooi had moved to the city to study media at university from his home town of Middlesbrough and stayed on after his degree to join the investment brokerage company, where he lasted five years before finding the job ‘soul destroying’.

The Little Bao Boy team in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A chance conversation with his sister about what to do next led to the creation of Little Bao Boy, which has been helped by business support programme AD:VENTURE.

“Our parents ran a restaurant in the north east, so we were brought up in hospitality. And all through uni I worked in hospitality. I went to see my sister in London and she said ‘have you thought of street food?’ And that really was the start of it all,” said Mr Ooi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He quit his job and spent a year in a less demanding role, so he could start Little Bao Boy. In November 2018 North Brew Company, who were opening a tap room in Leeds, asked if Little Bao Boy would join them to do the food.

“We’ve never left,” said Mr Ooi, “And it has gone from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lockdown turned out to be a busy time, for the company,

“We won an award for being the most sold product in Leeds via Deliveroo. And all that from a 7ft by 7ft kitchen, and just me and my partner, as everyone else was on furlough,” said Mr Ooi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up with demand, Mr Ooi needed to expand manufacturing, so he turned to AD:VENTURE for a grant. The business support programme, which is part-funded by the European Development Fund, helps businesses in North and West Yorkshire that are up to three years old.

As well as the grant of £25,000, which helped create five new jobs, Mr Ooi was given help with creating a business plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each week now Bao Boy makes 10,000 bao buns for their outlets and another 10,000 for wholesalers.

The plan is to increase the number of outlets in Leeds from three to five, and to have about 50 franchisees, all buying supplies from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The core staff team consists of eight people, with plans for that to rapidly expand too. And sales have shot up four times in the last year, with turnover expected to top £1m this year.