Local community, charity or educational groups are being invited to make South Gare’s former lifeboat building their home.

The owner of the former lifeboat building, PD Ports, is marketing the use of the facility to local community, charity or educational groups who may have a need for premises related to river or marine based activities.

Michael McConnell, Group Property Director at PD Ports, said: “This is a unique opportunity that could support the growth of a local community initiative whether that be for charitable or educational use, to name but two.

“The onsite welfare facilities include showers, toilets, changing rooms and kitchen, and the building could lend itself to a range of users relating to its prime riverside and coastal location.

The former lifeboat building at South Gare.

“Initial discussions with Redcar and Cleveland Council Planners around this project have been positive, and they have confirmed there is no prescribed typical use of the building, which is accessed via South Gare Road, meaning it could be suitable for a range of projects.

“We recognise the challenges that local community interest groups are facing in the current economic climate and that’s why we wish to consider granting a lease for a use that could really benefit from a new premises.”

The building comprises approximately 2,900 sq.ft.

PD Ports is the owner and operator of Teesport, and the Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees, responsible for the river maintenance and safe navigation of all vessels that use the river.

Councillor Carl Quartermain has backed the call saying: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a local community interest group to bring a new lease of life to the former lifeboat building. The facility is in a perfect location for an initiative with a marine focus given its location at South Gare.

“I have been visiting South Gare for over 30 years now and love the area. I know the former lifeboat building very well and am delighted that PD Ports has offered it out for community interests.

“PD Ports has a fantastic reputation for supporting the local community and this is another example of that. I fully support this opportunity and look forward to seeing the facility put to good use and, as the ward councillor, I will happily offer any help I can.”