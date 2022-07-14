Former Nike headquarters hits the property market to buy or rent in its entirety

Formerly Nike’s UK headquarters the 22,658 sq ft building located at the 125-acre Doxford International Business Park on the outskirts of Sunderland, is available to buy or rent in its entirety.

Current occupiers at Doxford Park include leading names such as Barclays, EE, Arriva, and Northern Gas Networks.

Alexia Swift-Cookson, head of asset management at the York-based Helmsley Group, said: “Doxford Park is a first-class office building and given its proximity to other leading brands across a range of sectors, as well as its prominence as a leading out of town office development, we anticipate strong levels of demand.

“We’re seeing increased demand for out of town office space compared with last year, with employees having returned to the workplace following the ending of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Sunderland is currently benefitting from large scale inward investment and regeneration, with almost £1 billion invested in the area since 2015. Given this, we would encourage owner occupiers looking to expand or establish a ready-to-go headquarters

to take advantage of this exciting investment opportunity.”