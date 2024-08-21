Langcliffe Mill, on Stainforth Road, is just over a mile away from the market town of Settle with 21,445 sq ft of industrial accommodation spread across three buildings.

The sellers say that the site could be redeveloped for a variety of uses, subject to securing relevant planning consents.

Langcliffe Mill previously operated as a paper mill before closing its doors in 2006.

The whole site covers more than 3.6 acres, which includes a large concrete surfaced yard.

The site is being marketed by Leeds based commercial property agent, Dacres Commercial, which is seeking offers in the region of £1.25m.

The vendor has said it would also consider letting the site with an initial rent in the region of £130,000 per annum.

Hedley Steel, from Dacres Commercial, said that the company expected a large amount of interest in the site.

He said: “Industrial sites within the Yorkshire Dales National Park are very rare so we’re anticipating high levels of interest in Langcliffe Mill, which is in an idyllic location, surrounded by rolling countryside, whilst also being very close to Settle and just over 16 miles away from junction 14 of the M65.

“The site currently offers three distinct steel portal framed halls, with roller shutter doors and translucent roof lights.

“It’s also recently benefitted from a programme of maintenance and refurbishment work including partial recladding and resurfacing of the yard.

“Langcliffe Mill also offers clear redevelopment potential, subject to secure planning permission, so we’re also expecting interest from developers.

"A full summary of the planning history and development potential of the site is available on request.”

Leeds-based Dacres also recently marketed Guisborough’s Cleveland Gate Retail and Business Park, which was placed on the market for offers in excess of £10.5m.

The retail park opened in 2017 and tenants now include an M&S Foodhall, B&M, Frank’s Flooring, Domino’s Pizza and Hollyhocks Café, all served by a 186-space car park.