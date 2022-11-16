Former radio station headquarters refurbished and ready for new occupier

The headquarters of a former radio station have been refurbished, ready for a new occupier.

Real Radio occupied No. 1 Sterling Court at Capitol Park Leeds, until the network merged with its rival, Heart, in 2014.

The three-storey 9,740 sq ft office building, owned by Yorkshire property development and investment company Sterling Capitol, has undergone a complete refurbishment and is now available for immediate occupation.

The building stands at the front of Capitol Park East by Junction 28 of the M62.

No. 1 Sterling Court in Leeds

Paul Beckett, head of development at Sterling Capitol, said: “This is a rare opportunity to lease a splendid self-contained contemporary building in such a prominent location. We are already experiencing a good deal of interest in 1 Sterling Court as the Leeds out-of-town office market remains remarkably resilient amid the current economic challenges.”

He added: “1 Sterling Court has been fully refurbished to the very highest specification to provide distinctive and contemporary offices. It would make the ideal HQ building for an expanding firm.”

Elizabeth Ridler, partner at Knight Frank in Leeds, who is marketing the building alongside JLL and Carter Towler, said: “Activity in the out-of-town market was a little subdued in the third quarter of this year, with the absence of any new or quality refurbished stock remaining a key issue. The arrival of 1 Sterling Court on to the market addresses this problem, as well as ticking the sustainability box.