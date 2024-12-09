Former regional headquarters of Bank of England in Leeds set for new lease of life
The developer will embark on a programme to refurbish the 90,000 sq ft building to create Grade A office.
Located on the corner of King Street and Park Place, the building – which was purpose built for the Bank of England between 1969-1971 – features a European Brutalist-style design, clad in Cornish granite.
The former bank vaults will be repurposed to create a new auditorium. Rushbond also has plans to substantially restore the exterior and create a new roof level business lounge and terrace.
Richard Baker from Rushbond said: “We are excited to have secured the next chapter for this important building.
"For more than 50 years, Bank House has been a landmark in the heart of the city’s commercial and financial district, and our planned redevelopment will ensure it meets the requirements of modern businesses.
"Rushbond’s long-term vision for Bank House is for a sensitive, best in class redevelopment which respects the significance of the building.”
Work is anticipated to begin early in 2026, when the building becomes vacant, and to have been completed by the middle of 2027.