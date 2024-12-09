Former regional headquarters of Bank of England in Leeds set for new lease of life

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer will embark on a programme to refurbish the 90,000 sq ft building to create Grade A office.

Located on the corner of King Street and Park Place, the building – which was purpose built for the Bank of England between 1969-1971 – features a European Brutalist-style design, clad in Cornish granite.

The former bank vaults will be repurposed to create a new auditorium. Rushbond also has plans to substantially restore the exterior and create a new roof level business lounge and terrace.

Yorkshire-based property company Rushbond Group has secured planning permission for the redevelopment of the Bank House office building in Leeds City Centre , once the regional headquarters of the Bank of England. (Photo supplied by Rushbond)

Richard Baker from Rushbond said: “We are excited to have secured the next chapter for this important building.

"For more than 50 years, Bank House has been a landmark in the heart of the city’s commercial and financial district, and our planned redevelopment will ensure it meets the requirements of modern businesses.

"Rushbond’s long-term vision for Bank House is for a sensitive, best in class redevelopment which respects the significance of the building.”