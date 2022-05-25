Former restaurant in North Yorkshire village set to be redeveloped into a chapel

The closed Italian restaurant has been acquired by Michael Askew of Monitor Computer Systems, York, who plans to use the site for redevelopment into a chapel.
Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale comments, “A freehold property with a York postcode was always going to experience high interest. We’re now seeing just as much interest in sites which offer redevelopment potential as hospitality going concern businesses.
"Achieving £900,000 for the property is a fantastic result and I wish both parties all the best for the future.”