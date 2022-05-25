Former restaurant in North Yorkshire village set to be redeveloped into a chapel

The closed Italian restaurant has been acquired by Michael Askew of Monitor Computer Systems, York, who plans to use the site for redevelopment into a chapel.

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale comments, “A freehold property with a York postcode was always going to experience high interest. We’re now seeing just as much interest in sites which offer redevelopment potential as hospitality going concern businesses.

The specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has sold the former Luigi’s restaurant in Upper Poppleton, North Yorkshire, following the owner’s decision to retire after 17 years.