Former restaurant in North Yorkshire village set to be redeveloped into a chapel

The specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has sold the former Luigi’s restaurant in Upper Poppleton, North Yorkshire, following the owner’s decision to retire after 17 years.

By Greg Wright
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:00 pm

The closed Italian restaurant has been acquired by Michael Askew of Monitor Computer Systems, York, who plans to use the site for redevelopment into a chapel.

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale comments, “A freehold property with a York postcode was always going to experience high interest. We’re now seeing just as much interest in sites which offer redevelopment potential as hospitality going concern businesses.

"Achieving £900,000 for the property is a fantastic result and I wish both parties all the best for the future.”

