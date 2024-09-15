Former science teacher lands role in renewable energy after attending WiME careers event

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrie Grimbleby, who left teaching last year to study for a Masters Degree in Renewable Energy, said she came across WiME when looking at job opportunities for after she graduated.

She later secured her first role in the industry with Associated British Ports (ABP) after attending WiME Careers Events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Grimbleby said: “WiME was recommended to me when I was starting to look for graduate roles. I joined WiME’s Mentorship Programme and attended events, where I was introduced to renewables companies, so I could engage directly with them about entry roles into the industry.

Carrie Grimbleby,

"At the WiME events, I was introduced to women from ABP, Siemens Gamesa, Orsted and RWE, and chatted to them about graduate opportunities. It was great to discover the career paths these women took too, and to have conversations with those who switched careers and went into manufacturing and engineering from other, totally unrelated industries.”

“Now I’m excited to be starting a placement with ABP in their port operations team, an organisation linked closely to the UK’s renewables industry.”

WiME’s next Careers Event will take place at the Guildhall in Hull on Wednesday October 9, from 4.30pm-6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event will see over 30 of the Humber’s leading employers in attendance.

In the Humber region, manufacturing contributes 17 per cent of employment, compared with 8.7 per cent for England.

Dr Kirsty Clode, chair of WiME, said: “Our events are designed to showcase the amazing opportunities in our region and dispel any misconceptions about careers in engineering, manufacturing, construction, digital and renewables. Today many roles call for innovation, problem-solving, adaptability and collaboration – all of which women are great at.

“Across Hull and East Yorkshire there are a wealth of rewarding roles – from supporting renewables and clean energy, to designing new digital solutions. Women are already playing essential roles in many of these companies and we would love to encourage more. We are keen for parents and carers to come along with their daughters to learn about the routes into these industries including apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a wealth of roles available to women that may not have existed when they left education. So we are eager for women thinking of switching careers or returning to work to attend too. The women at our Hull careers event will tell you all about their roles, what’s it’s really like being a woman in these industries, and which routes you can take to get the skills and experience you need to get there – it might be easier than you think.”

Speaking on the next event, Cllr Linda Tock, portfolio holder for Hull Training at Hull City Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for women and girls in Hull to learn about the employment opportunities in our city.

“The council is keen to help them on their journey in any way it can and I am delighted that we are able to support this event.”