Former Sheffield NHS HQ Fulwood House set for demolition following major fire damage

A former Sheffield NHS headquarters building is being recommended for demolition on safety grounds following a major fire earlier this month.

An independent structural survey of Fulwood House on Old Fulwood Road shows that the former Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust office is at risk of collapse following the fire on July 7. There was also a fire at the Edwardian mock Tudor-style house in May.

A report on Wednesday (July 30) to a meeting of the board of directors of the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust outlined the sequence of events.

It said: “The Trust fully vacated the Fulwood site in 2023 following the strategic relocation of services and staff. Since then, the property has remained unoccupied.

A proposed housing development for the Sheffield NHS HQ at Fulwood House, Old Fulwood Road, Sheffield, which retained the main house (orange roof). The building is now set for demolition following a fire. Image: Blenheim Architecture/Sheffield City Council

“Due to its location, bordered by fields and woodland on several sides, the buildings are highly accessible from multiple approaches, which has created persistent challenges in securing the perimeter despite extensive boarding and security fencing measures.

“The site is not a listed asset, nor is it located within the Fulwood Conservation Area. It has, however, attracted regular attention from trespassers, and in recent months, there have been escalating incidents of anti-social behaviour, including break-ins, vandalism, and fire-related activity.

“These concerns have culminated in two significant fire events affecting the derelict buildings in late May and early July 2025, with the second incident severely damaging the original Fulwood House structure.”

The site, which also includes modern extensions to the house and ancillary buildings, was earmarked to be used for a housing scheme. An amended planning application made to Sheffield City Council last year by Expresso Property and the NHS trust outlined proposals for 67 new houses and flats, including converting Fulwood House into six apartments.

The report said that security staff spotted signs of a fire on the evening of July 7 and called the fire brigade. The blaze was found to have multiple ignition points.

“The fire was extensive and fully engulfed the upper floors and roof structure of the building,” said the report to the board. It added: “A structural engineering report undertaken on July 14, 2025 concluded that the building had suffered catastrophic damage, including full collapse of the roof and a severely compromised first floor.”

Firefighters established a cordon around the building and controlled access to nearby streets while they were fighting the blaze to ensure public safety.

An independent structural condition survey “confirmed that the building has sustained catastrophic damage, with total collapse of the roof, severe compromise to the first floor, and unrestrained gables and external walls.

“The structure was deemed at risk of imminent and progressive collapse. The report recommended full demolition of the remaining structure to remove the ongoing safety hazard.”

Board members heard that the Trust is now looking at the most cost-effective way to demolish the house. This will include an assessment of any asbestos present in the building, although perimeter air monitoring found no detectable airborne fibres.

Security staff are in place at the site 24 hours a day, the report said. The area is secured by perimeter fencing and there are warning signs in place.

The buildings have been boarded up and shuttered and all the remaining fixtures, fittings and furniture have been removed to minimise the volume of combustible materials on site.