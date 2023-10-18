Former Skipton pie and mash shop could be converted into new bar if plans approved

The former Saxon pie and mash shop in Skipton could be converted into a new bar after plans were submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

The two-storey property in the town centre sits in between the Leeds Liverpool Canal and Coach Street. It has stood empty since Saxon closed in February 2021.

According to planning documents submitted by JR Planning on behalf of an unnamed applicant, a main bar area and snug would be created on the ground floor, with a sports lounge and office space upstairs.

The courtyard, which was previously used as dining space, would be used as an outdoor seating area for drinkers.

If approved, the applicant hopes the bar will be a “high-end” venue aimed at families, couples and older clientele.

Documents say it will create a new destination that will “contribute positively to achieving stated aims to boost social interaction and the tourism offer in the town centre.”

The building already benefits from an alcohol licence between 10am and 11.30pm seven days a week.

The applicant also argues that bringing the vacant site back into use would generate new jobs and boost the economic, social and tourism benefits of Skipton.

It adds: “The development would see the vacant building secured with an appropriate town centre use that would contribute positively to the town centre economy and would maintain the vitality and viability of the town centre. Furthermore, the development would have no adverse impact on the heritage value of the town centre.”