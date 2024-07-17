Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 50 new homes are currently being built on a brownfield site off Moorfield Road in Armley that was formerly occupied by the Tower Works factory.

The finished development will comprise 27 houses and 23 apartments, all available for affordable or social rent.

The scheme is being built by Yorkshire Housing and contractor Termrim Construction with support from Homes England and Leeds City Council, which is committing up to £750,000 for the project.

The scheme aims to help efforts to boost the city’s overall supply of new affordable homes, which – after record building levels in 2023 – is now forecast to rise by a further 750 this year.

It is anticipated that the first homes at the site – which has stood vacant and derelict for a number of years – will be ready for handover in February 2025.

All initial tenancies – and 60 per cent of subsequent lets – will be offered to people on the council’s housing register.

The new homes will have a mix of one, two, three and four bedrooms, and are being built to energy efficient specifications.

Eighteen will be available for social rent, with affordable rents due to be charged for the other 32.